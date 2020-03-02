Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pence to meet with cruise industry leaders on coronavirus

Pence to meet with cruise industry leaders on coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Pence to meet with cruise industry leaders on coronavirus

Pence to meet with cruise industry leaders on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at the White House he&apos;ll be meeting with leaders from the cruise line industry on &quot;best practices&quot; moving forward on handling coronavirus.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said there were &quot;confirmed&quot; cases of coronavirus from &quot;another cruise ship&quot; in California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pence will meet cruise industry officials Saturday on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would travel to Florida on Saturday to meet with cruise...
Reuters - Published

White House set to meet with senior airline, cruise industry officials

The White House will hold meetings this week with top executives from U.S. airlines and the cruise...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.