Senior living facilities prepare for possibility of coronavirus

According to the epidemiological reports from more than 72-thousand chinese patients, the overall case fatality rate was estimated to be 2-point-3 percent, while those between age 70 and 79 had a case fatality rate of 8-percent.

For those over 80 almost 15-percent did not survive.

Those numbers are from the start of the corona outbreak through february 11th.

Bonaventure in medford is a senior living facility that is taking these statistics very seriously.

"the elderly being the most vulnerable population were dealing with a lot of folks that have compromised immune systems, immune disorders such as copd asthma other things that it affects them much higher rate for us and then you mix that into a communal environment and you kind of have the perfect storm that comes together for them so our job is to prevent it from ever making it through the front doors" coming up on newswatch 12 at 6 hear from bonaventure as they explain the changes they've made to make sure their residents