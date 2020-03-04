Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First California Coronavirus Death Reported In Placer County

First California Coronavirus Death Reported In Placer County

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
First California Coronavirus Death Reported In Placer County

First California Coronavirus Death Reported In Placer County

One person has died in Placer County of the coronavirus.

It’s the first confirmed death related to the disease in California and just the 10th in the U.S.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California reports first coronavirus death

Los Angeles County has declared a public health emergency as the first coronavirus death was reported...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comJerusalem Post


10 health workers at Kaiser Roseville in isolation due to coronavirus exposure

Multiple workers that were in close proximity to a Placer County coronavirus patient have been asked...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hiiiivathana

𝐕𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚. 𓃰 RT @latimes: BREAKING: California reports first coronavirus death in Placer County https://t.co/KHWNgnoLTb 9 seconds ago

randi_maga

WWG1WGA 💋 🇺🇸 IFBP RT @SexyAssPatriot2: California announces first coronavirus death~ Probably an illegal 💕🇺🇸💕 https://t.co/GqbP13JNXk 10 seconds ago

TronCali1

Tron Cali RT @Herbert_L_Reed: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/9pk6RHmq73 10 seconds ago

chinovvv

ChinoF RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death 11 seconds ago

abranflake

abranflake RT @pushforward40: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/aEvu6T4aOn 11 seconds ago

marmaladelvr

Cesar RT @10News: #BREAKING: California declares emergency after first state death due to coronavirus https://t.co/x47qzwowz3 12 seconds ago

MikeMichka

pro dihydrogen monoxide RT @True_J_Stevens: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🃏💯Is this on the heels of the state of Emergency he declared over the homeless epidemic?… 13 seconds ago

CindyProUSA

CindyProAmerica RT @Castterry: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death. California has reported a total of… 15 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll [Video]California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll

The first fatality outside of Washington state from the coronavirus was reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities, New..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:31Published

Governor Declares State Of Emergency [Video]Governor Declares State Of Emergency

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after the first novel coronavirus-related death in California.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.