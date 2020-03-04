Increased Youth, Latino Voter Turnout Put Sanders Over The Top In California
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Increased Youth, Latino Voter Turnout Put Sanders Over The Top In California
Two key groups made their presence felt in last night's California primary: there were big increases in young and Latino voters throughout California who helped put Bernie Sanders over the top in the Golden State.
Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses
Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout Young voters, ages 17-29, did not show up to the polls
at the same rate as 2016, according to exit poll data. Joe Biden defeated..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24Published