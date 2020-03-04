Increased Youth, Latino Voter Turnout Put Sanders Over The Top In California

Global  

Two key groups made their presence felt in last night's California primary: there were big increases in young and Latino voters throughout California who helped put Bernie Sanders over the top in the Golden State.

Len Ramirez reports.

(3-4-2020)
