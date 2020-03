Schools preparing for COVID-19, no confirmed cases

CORONAVIRUSESMAKES ITS WAY INTOTHE SCHOOLS?WOULD THEY CLOSEFOR EXTENDEDPERIODS AND WOULDEVERY STUDENTHAVE TO GO INTOQUARANTINE?THAT'S WHAT'S SIXON YOUR SIDE ASKEDLOCAL DISTRICTS....SIX ON YOUR SIDE'SJESSICA TAYLOREXPLAINS HOWSCHOOLS AREKEEPING THETEACHERS ANDPARENTS UP TODATE.CENTRAL DISTRICTHEALTH SAYSYOUNGER PEOPLEARE NOT THE MOSTAT-RISK FOR THISSTRAIN OFCORONAVIRUS.

BUTSTILL.IT'S BEST FOR THESCHOOL DISTRICTSTO BE PREPAREDANYWAYS,ESPECIALLY IFTEACHERS OR OTHERFACULTYPOTENTIALLY COMEDOWN WITH IT.

ISPOKE WITH BOISEAND WEST ADASCHOOL DISTRICTSABOUT THE PLANSTHEY HAVE IN PLACE."WE'RE PLANNINGFOR THE WORST BUTHOPING FOR THEBEST"NO CONFIRMEDCASES.

BUTPREVENTIONPROTOCOLS ANDPREPARATIONS ATWEST ADA AND BOISESCHOOL DISTRICTSARE UNDERWAY.BOISE SCHOOLDISTRICT IS SENDINGTHIS INFORMATIONTO PARENTS..SAYING IN PARTTHEY'LL PROVIDEINFORMATION ONHOW TO CONTINUEEDUCATION IFEXTENDEDABSENCES ORSCHOOL CLOSURESOCCUR.

THEIR CHIEFCOMMUNICATIONSOFFICER DANHOLLAR SAYS THEDISTRICT, LIKE WESTADA, IS IN CONSTANTCOMMUNICATIONWITH CENTRALDISTRICT HEALTH."IF WE DID HAPPENTO HAVE ACONFIRMED CASETHERE WOULD BEPRECAUTIONS THATWERE TAKEN FORISOLATION, THEREWOULD BEACTUALLYPROBABLY TESTINGDONE FORIMMEDIATERESPONSE, ANDTHATS A TYPICALEPIDEMIOLOGICALRESPONSE"WEST ADA SAYS THEYHAVE A WEEKLYTASK-FORCEMEETING ON THISTOPIC.

ANDSTARTING NOW.THEY'RE SENDINGINFORMATION TOPARENTS EVERYWEEK ON COVID-19PREPARATIONS."A LOT OF ITINITIALLY ISEDUCATION BUT ASANY OF OUROPERATIONSCHANGE WE WILL BECOMMUNICATINGTHAT WEEKLY WITHPARENTS"WEST ADA IS USINGTHEIR PANDEMICPLAN THEYDEVELOPED 11YEARS AGO.UPDATING IT ASNEEDED, SINCEEVERY VIRUS ANDINFECTION ISSLIGHTLY DIFFERENT."ALL THAT WE KNOWIS WELL HAVE TO BEFLEXIBLE ONABSENCE POLICIES,WE'VE ALREADYSTARTED TRACKINGANYBODY WHO'SREPORTING ANABSENCE RELATEDTO COVID-19 IN ANYWAY, SO WE AREACTUALLY MARKINGTHAT OUT"CENTRAL DISTRICTHEALTH SAYSCORONAVIRUS ISNOTHING NEW.

ANDULTIMATELY LESSDEADLY THAN THESEASONAL FLU.

IT'SJUST THISPARTICULAR STRAINTHAT'S RAISINGEYEBROWS.

THEY'LLCONTINUE WORKINGWITH DISTRICTS ANDTHE C-D-C TOPROVIDE THE MOSTUP TO DATEPROTOCOLS."IF YOU FEEL SICK, IFYOU'RE RUNNING AFEVER, DON'T GOOUT IN A PUBLICSPACE"THE SCHOOLS AREALREADYINCREASINGCLEANINGS.

ANDTHE HAND SANITIZERAVAILABLE FORSTUDENTS.

TOHOPEFULLY KEEPTHINGS AS CLEAN ASPOSSIBLE..

SINCE THEVIRUS CAN'T LIVE ONSURFACES WHICHARE DISINFECTEDREGULARLY."IT'S WORTH BEINGPREPARED EVEN IFYOU DON HAVE TOIMPLEMENTEVERYTHING YOU'VETHOUGHT THROUGHTHAT YOU MIGHTHAVE TO IMPLEMENT"EXLINE ALSO TOLDME THAT THERE ARETWO PHASES IN CASETHE DISEASE MAKESITS WAY TO THESCHOOLS.

THEY'RE INPHASE ONE RIGHTNOW.

WHICHBASICALLY ISSPRAYINGSANITIZER..EDUCATING KIDS ONBASIC HYGIENE ANDDEEP CLEANINGSCHOOLS.PHASE TWO WOULDGO INTO EFFECT IFTHERE'S ACTUALCONFIRMED CASES.AND THAT WOULDBREAK DOWN HOWTHEY'LL BECLASSIFYINGABSENCES.PROVIDINGEDUCATIONALSERVICES IF THESCHOOLS CLOSE..AND EVEN PAYROLL IFTHEIR STAFF CAN'TWORK IN THE SAMEBUILDING.

AGAIN,THIS IS ALL WORSE-CASE SCENARIO.NONE OF PHASE TWOIS IN EFFECT RIGHTNOW.

