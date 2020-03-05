Global  

Former Chico couple died from Tennessee tornado

Former Chico couple died from Tennessee tornado

Former Chico couple died from Tennessee tornado

A couple who formerly lived in Chico, California and worked at Argus Bar and Patio, was fatally wounded by debris from the tornado that struck Nashville Tuesday.
Former Chico couple died from Tennessee tornado

Spoke with people who knew the chico couple -- who are among the two- dozen dead -- she shares their story.

Nashville police confirmed wednesday -- 36 year old michael dolfini and his girlfriend, 33 year old albree sexton, died when a tornado tore through nashville.

They had just left left a bar where dolfini worked in east nashville it hit..

The couple used to live and work in chico.

They tended bar at argus in downtown.

I spoke with an argus bartender about the couple.

He didn't want to go on camera but did tell me he worked with dolfini and sexton.

All three were good friends.

He says sexton was -- creative and kind -- with an eye for art.

She came up with argus' look - a look that matched her personality - artistic but tough.

Michael was one of the first employees at argus and brought his unique taste to the nightlife in chico.

Standup: michael and albree helped change the culture of downtown chico with the vibes and class that radiates from the ambiance here at argus and it wouldnt be the way it is today without them argus is holding a show called 'low and behold' thursday night -- a jazzy soul band -- at their bar.

