Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the U.S.

THE CORONAVIRUSCONTINUE...THIS MORNING -- THE KERN COUNTYPUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTCONFIRMING THAT FOUR LOCALRESIDENTS ARE CURRENTLY BEINGTESTED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS." WE HAVE SUBMITTED THEIRSAMPLES TOTHE STATE WHERE THEY AREUNDERGOING TESTING AND WE WILLKEEP YOU APRISED OF THOSERESULTS."ACCORDING TO CORSON -- THROUGHTHE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL ANDPREVENTION... IF YOUDEMONSTRATE CERTAIN SYMPTOMS ANDYOU HAVE ATRAVEL HISTORY -- YOU COULD MEETTHE CRITERIA FOR TESTING AND BEREFERRED BY A MEDICALPROFESSIONAL.CORSON ALSO SAIDTHEY HAVE BEGUN A TASK FORCE TOMONITOR RESIDENTS WHOHAVE TRAVELED INTERNATIONALLY.AND TODAY THERE WERE ALSO NEWDEVELOPMENTS ON THE VIRUS INLOS ANGELES - A MEDICALPROFESSIONAL WHO HAS BEENSCREENING PASSENGERS AT L-A-XHAS CONTRACTED THECORONAVIRUS.THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF HOMELANDSECURITY SAYSIT'S UNCLEAR IF THE PERSONCONTRACTED THE VIRUS THROUGHTHEIR WORK AS A MEDICAL SCREENEROR FROM COMMUNITYTRANSMISSION.THE AGENCY SAID NO TRAVELERSSCREENED AT L-A-X HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.THE PERSON -- WHO IS ACONTRACTOR FOR THE DEPARTMENTOF HOMELAND SECURITY -- IS BEINGQUARANTINED ATHOME AND HAS MILD SYMPTOMS.THE PATIENT LAST WORKED AT THEAIRPORT ON FEBRUARY 21-STAND BEGAN FEELING COLD- LIKESYMPTOMS ON FEBRUARY 29-TH.THE PATIENT'S DOCTOR TESTED THEMFOR CORONAVIRUS ONSUNDAY.ALSO IN LOS ANGELES L-A COUNTYPUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS-- SAY SIX NEW CASES ARE LINKEDTO AN "ASSUMED KNOWNEXPOSURE SOURCE."THREE PATIENTS TRAVELED TOGETHERIN NORTHERN ITALY --AND TWO ARE FAMILY MEMBERS WHOHAD CLOSE CONTACT WITH ARELATIVE WHO REPORTEDLY TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.THE FIRST PATIENT CONFIRMED TOHAVE CORONAVIRUS INL-A COUNTY WAS BACK IN JANUARY.OFFICIALS INPLACER COUNTY ALSO REPORTING THEFIRST CORONAVIRUSDEATH IN THE STATE.OFFICIALS SAID THAT THE PATIENTHAD TESTED POSITIVE FOR THEVIRUS AFTER RETURNING FROM ACRUISE TO MEXICO.THEY ARE DESCRIBED AS AN ELDERLYADULT WITH UNDERLYINGHEALTH CONDITIONS.MEANWHILE..

THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES TODAYOVERWHELMINGLY PASSED AN 8.3BILLION DOLLAR FUNDING BILL INRESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.THIS MARKS THE FIRST MAJOR STEPBY CONGRESS TO TACKLE THEGROWING NUMBER OF CASES ANDDEATHS IN THE U-S.ONLY TWO PEOPLE VOTED AGAINSTTHE BILL -- WITH 415 VOTING INFAVOR.THIS COMING JUST HOURS AFTERLAWMAKERS IN BOTH CHAMBERSSTRUCK THE BIPARTISAN DEAL FOREMERGENCY FUNDING.THE SENATE IS EXPECTED TO TAKEUP THE MEASURE AS EARLY AS THISWEEK.TODAY THE KERN COUNTY DEPARTMENTOF PUBLIC HEALTHALSO ANNOUNCED THEY WILL BESHARING DAILY UPDATES ONLINE -YOU CAN GO TO OUR WEBSITE TURNTO23.COM TO GET THE DIRECT LINK TOKERN - PUBLIC - HEALTH .COM TOSEE HOWTHE CORONAVIRUS IS BEINGMONITORED HERE IN KERNCOUNTY.REPORTING LIVE IN STUDIO IM ALEXBELL FOR 23ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.LOCAL CONGRESSMAN AND HOUSEMINORITY LE