California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.

California governor Gavin Newsom says more than 8,000 people in the state are being monitored for...

Health officials said the first California death from the virus was an elderly person in Placer...

RIGHT MATTER. RT @thehill : JUST IN: California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/bgotd43QYr https://t.co/8ghgrs9K8z 1 minute ago

2Trell RT @BNODesk : BREAKING: California Governor Newsom declares state of emergency due to coronavirus, freeing up additional resources 44 seconds ago

virginia MAGA RT @GregBoucher93 : So hundreds of Americans have been murdered by illegals through out California with Zero response from the governor but… 29 seconds ago

Teflon Don🇭🇹 RT @Breaking911 : BREAKING: California Governor Declares State of Emergency In All 58 Counties - https://t.co/oEmohSxw8n https://t.co/DBWeC6… 17 seconds ago