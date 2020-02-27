Global  

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.
California governor declares state of emergency after coronavirus death

California governor declares state of emergency after coronavirus deathHealth officials said the first California death from the virus was an elderly person in Placer...
Coronavirus: California monitoring more than 8,000 people as number of cases soar

California governor Gavin Newsom says more than 8,000 people in the state are being monitored for...
Governor Declares State Of Emergency [Video]Governor Declares State Of Emergency

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after the first novel coronavirus-related death in California.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:38Published

Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit [Video]Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit

Student at Florida Military Academy Quarantined for Coronavirus After Mike Pence Visit The Vice President was at Sarasota Military Academy and shook hands with dozens of cadets. Due to his mother..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

