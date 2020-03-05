Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far

Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 19:10s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far

Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far

These games didn't just let us down, they let themselves down too.

For this list, we’re looking at the video games that fell short of our expectations to such a degree that they're widely regarded as embarrassments of the industry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far

These games didn't just let us down, they let themselves down too.

For this list, we’re looking at the video games that fell short of our expectations to such a degree that they're widely regarded as embarrassments of the industry.

Our countdown includes "No Man's Sky", "Anthem", "Duke Nukem Forever", "Star Wars Battlefront II", "Aliens: Colonial Marines" and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ant22760437

Ant 👍 on @YouTube: Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far https://t.co/BH1HFQVYqx 26 minutes ago

ctmmagazine

CTM MAGAZINE | https://t.co/sAvB9l6wpQ | Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far || MORE INFO:… https://t.co/v8IJbq0hz5 17 hours ago

eigenwereldNL

Eigenwereld.nl Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far https://t.co/qtQU3QgUqt 18 hours ago

skymerchandise

merchandiseinn Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far https://t.co/hOnRelzCCK 1 day ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🌸🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far https://t.co/VZP5bnRPf2 via @YouTube 1 day ago

bcolbymartin

Brian Top 20 Disappointing Video Games of the Century So Far https://t.co/XFepsNURRP via @YouTube 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News [Video]Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News

The massively popular video game 'The Last of Us' is being turned into a TV show, Taiki Waiti is bringing the world of 'Willy Wonka' to Netflix and a 'Clueless' pop-up is headed your way. Here are..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:19Published

3 video game-inspired shows we can’t wait to watch [Video]3 video game-inspired shows we can’t wait to watch

Video game related-TV shows and movies are having a really good year.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.