Ways to stay healthy with possibility of coronavirus spread

Reported its 10th death.

That brings the u-s total to 11.

No one has died from the virus in oregon.

We're still waiting on tonight's update from the oregon health authority.

We'll get you that as soon as it comes in.

Here's what we know so far.

There were no ánew cases reported yesterday.

Three people have tested positive.

One of those cases was confirmed by the c-d-c.

18 patients are waiting for results.

227 people have been cleared of the virus.

More than 100 people are being monitored.

This means they are not showing any symptoms but they may have been exposed to the virus.

There are no confirmed cases in our region.

T what else can we do?

Newswatch 12's leah thompson is live.

Today she talked to a health officer from jackson county to get some answers.

The biggest thing you can do right now to help yourself is to stop touching your face.

This goes for any virus.

When you touch you face, health officer jim shames says that's how the virus gets into our bodies.

Another big thing people can do is stay home if you are sick.

A lot of people go to work or send their child to school when sick.

Shames says that needs to end.

When you are home make sure you are wiping down counters, doorknobs and light fixtures.

But shames says the best thing is still washing your hands.

I think we hear it and it blows by and we don't think it's really significant but this is a serious illness and we have good stragedies to cope with it.

We don't have a vaccine we don't have medications so let's go back to the basics.

Shames says it will be another year or so before a vaccine for the virus is made.

Es across the country.

Sherms food for less in medford says it's definitely noticed an uptick.

People have been buying up paper products, bath tissue, water bottles, rice, and beans.

"actually, saturday was the first kind of notion that anything was going on and i really kinda think that the stuff up in washington, and more has come out about that, but saturday was really the day that people started to take notice."

:14 so what should you be stocking up on?

Food wise- it's good to have some food on hand that has a long shelf life.

Emergency managers say its a good idea to have two week supply of food.

That's good for any emergency, not just a viral outbreak.

C-d-c says it would be good to have plenty of water and drinks with electrolytes like pedialyte or gatorade.

Basically it's the kind of stuff you'd want on hand if you were sick with a cold or flu.

That goes for medications as well.

The biggest message is to be prepared, but don't hoard more