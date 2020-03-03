Global  

Myths and facts when it comes to COVID-19

There is a lot of misinformation spreading online about the coronavirus, here are a few things to know (or discount).
Today newswatch 12's leah thompson found the most asked question online and asked the health officer with jackson county.

She is live in medford and explains what is a myth and what is a fact.

The reason these myths came up is people are trying to make sense of what is going on.

And they also want to stay healthy.

Today i sat down with health officer jim shames from jackson county.

I told him i had a list of concerns people have and want to know if it's fake of a myth.

Leah "can you get the virus from mail that comes from china?"

Shames no you can't this is not a hearty virus.

This virus wants to be in your body and once it's outside it just doesn't last long.

He adds if there does happen to be one virus particle it won't be enough to get you sick.

Another big question or worry is if the coronavirus is fatal.

And he says the mortality rate is between 2 and 3 and a half percent.

For now.

Shames the more we learn about the virus the more we realize have sub clinical cases how many people have mild cases that mortality rate will probably drop.

When it comes to children.

Shames says the virus is looking more like a cold.

Leah can eating garlic help?

Yes this is something i actually found people doing online.

Shames i have no idea.

I suspect not.

Leah "lockdowns or school closures won't happen in the us like the yare overseas."

Shames they are happening here in the us and they probably will continue to be a public health strategy as need be.

If a school does shut down to protect the spread shames believes that is doing some public good.

And if you are wondering if there is anything you can do to stay healthy.

He says to stick to the basics.

Wash you hands, get plenty of sleep and eat a healthy diet.

Shames i would stick to the things that are scientificly proven and that are just common sense.

When it comes to a vaccine.

Shames says it will take about a year or so before one is available.

