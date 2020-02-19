Global  

Bay Area Holocaust Survivor Shares His Inspiring Escape Story With Thousands

Bay Area Holocaust Survivor Shares His Inspiring Escape Story With Thousands

Bay Area Holocaust Survivor Shares His Inspiring Escape Story With Thousands

For sharing his Holocaust survivor story with tens of thousands of people in the last 16 years, this Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Herbert Heller.

Sharon Chin reports.

(3-4-2020)
