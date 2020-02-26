Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > George T. Conway III > George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, donated to Joe Biden.

He posted a photo of his $2,800 donation to Biden’s presidential campaign on Twitter.

According to Business Insider, Conway has been a vocal critic against President Donald Trump.

Conway said he donated because “the nation can’t afford four more years with a megalomaniacal moron in the White House.” In the past, Conway has also donated to former Rep.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Obama Campaign Manager Jim Messina Says Joe Biden ‘Has to Win on Saturday to Stay in This Race’

President Barack Obama's former campaign manager Jim Messina predicted the end of former Vice...
Mediaite - Published

Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donation in two days

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donations in 42...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

lizzymk07

lizz🌷 RT @groth1945: 🆘This clown makes me feel really sorry for Kellyanne . Ok George you made a $2,800 donation to Biden ! Your donation is matc… 1 minute ago

cmmc03

Christine McEvilly Kellyanne Conway's husband donates max amount to Joe Biden campaign https://t.co/Cy76Z9Ss5y #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

Sortasse

Sol Ortasse RT @PoliticusSarah: George Conway donated the maximum contribution to Joe Biden, who if he beats Trump, would send his wife Kellyanne to th… 5 minutes ago

gwilliams3024

The Salty Chief Kellyanne Conway's husband donates max amount to Joe Biden campaign https://t.co/BLyxinMlQl 5 minutes ago

paula_myrick

Paula Myrick RT @1SikKat: That should be enough to buy Joe's Hearing Aids!! https://t.co/kTJRUPJghM 6 minutes ago

patricioapaadk

[email protected] RT @AnnaApp91838450: George Conway Donates Maximum Amount to Joe Biden https://t.co/zEyU1M00VR @BreitbartNews George Clean Up Your Act Nob… 9 minutes ago

grandpooba5440

SusanBr RT @USATODAY: George Conway, husband of Kellyanne Conway, tweeted that he donated the maximum amount to Joe Biden's campaign. https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago

CyrilDeLaPerri2

Cyril DeLaPerriere RT @MikeRJohnson777: George Conway Donates The Max To Joe Biden To Send Kellyanne To The Unemployment Line - https://t.co/dib5TbNl4f 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race [Video]Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:48Published

Close 2020 Democratic Primary Puts Illinois In Play [Video]Close 2020 Democratic Primary Puts Illinois In Play

After Super Tuesda, the delegate count between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden is super-close. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, Illinois will be an important grab for one of them.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.