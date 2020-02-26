George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, donated to Joe Biden.

He posted a photo of his $2,800 donation to Biden’s presidential campaign on Twitter.

According to Business Insider, Conway has been a vocal critic against President Donald Trump.

Conway said he donated because “the nation can’t afford four more years with a megalomaniacal moron in the White House.” In the past, Conway has also donated to former Rep.