Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nashville Electric Service linemen worked through the night to begin restoring power to thousands in Davidson County after a tor

Nashville Electric Service linemen worked through the night to begin restoring power to thousands in Davidson County after a tor

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Nashville Electric Service linemen worked through the night to begin restoring power to thousands in Davidson County after a tor

Nashville Electric Service linemen worked through the night to begin restoring power to thousands in Davidson County after a tor

Nashville Electric Service linemen worked through the night to begin restoring power to thousands in Davidson County after a tornado ripped through town.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NES official gives update to ongoing power outages [Video]NES official gives update to ongoing power outages

An spokesman with the Nashville Electric Service gave an update to the ongoing power outages.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 06:48Published

Crews working to restore power in Nashville [Video]Crews working to restore power in Nashville

More than 42 thousand Nashville Electric Service customers are without power after Tuesday's tornado

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.