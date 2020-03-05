Boss remembers Cookeville tornado victims: "You can't replace Todd." now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 00:47s - Published Boss remembers Cookeville tornado victims: "You can't replace Todd." Todd Koehler and his wife Sue would become two of at least 18 people in Putnam County killed by the tornado. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Matthew Torres "You can't replace Todd." Cookeville victims remembered. As I said in my live report, it’s one thing to name the vi… https://t.co/9pre94HxYw 3 hours ago