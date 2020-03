Delaware Health Officials Investigating Mumps Outbreak Among School-Age Children now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:27s - Published Kimberly Davis reports. Kimberly Davis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware Health Officials Investigating Mumps Outbreak Among School-Age Children STILL NO NEED TO PANIC.CORONAVIRUS IS MOST DANGEROUSFOR THE ELDERLY AND THOSE WHOARE ALREADY SICK.STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS INDELAWARE ARE INVESTIGATING AMUMPS OUTBREAK.SEVEN CASES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMEDAT THREE SEPARATE SCHOOLS IN NEWCASTLE COUNTY.KIMBERLY DAVIS IS IN NEW CASTLEWITH THE COVERAGE.Reporter: ACCORDING TODELAWARE HEALTH REGULATIONS,ANYTHING ABOVE THREE CASES ISCONSIDERED AN OUTBREAK.SO NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DELAWARE,IS OFFICIALLY DEALING WITH THEI SPOKE WITH PARENTS WHO SAYTHEY'RE NOT PANICKING.BUT THEY ARE CONCERNED.ACTUALLY I SAW A POST ONFACEBOOK SOMEONE UNINSURED.Reporter: IN A WORLD OFSOCIAL MEDIA, WORD IS TRAVELINGQUICKLY.HEATHER IS FROM NEWARK,DELAWARE, BUT CAME TO NEW CASTLEFOR HER DAUGHTER'S SOFTBALLPRACTICE.THE TRAVELING TEAM HELD PRACTICEIN ONE OF THE SEVERAL SCHOOLS INNEW CASTLE COUNTY AFFECTED BOY ATHE VIRUS, WELL, MAJOR VIRUSAND IF KIDS ARE NOT BEINGVACCINATED THAT'S MORECONCERNING.Reporter: ACCORDING TO THEDELAWARE DIVISION OF PUBLICHEALTH, THERE ARE FIVE CONFIRMEDMUMPS CASES AT WILLIAM PENN HIGHSCHOOL, ONE AT GEORGE REID ANDONE AT ST. GEORGE'S TECHNICALHIGH SCHOOL OF ANOTHER PARENTSAID HIS DAUGHTER IS VACCINATEDBUT STILL HAS CONCERNS.I THINK THERE'S A LOT OFCONCERNS TO ADDRESS ANYTHINGTHAT'S PUBLIC HEALTH, YOU KNOW,I KNOW THERE'S BEEN, IN LAST FEWYEARS, PARENT HAD THE OPTION OFGIVING THEIR KIDS VACCINATIONS.Reporter: STUDENTS INDELAWARE SCHOOLS ARE REQUIRED TOBE VACCINATED UNLESS PARENTSHAVE MEL OR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION.IT SHOULD BE MANDATORY FORKIDS GOING TO SCHOOL.ANY CHILD THAT IS ENROLLED IN AKINDERGARTEN, PUBLIC, PRIVATESCHOOL SHE DON'T HAVE THEVACCINATE.PPH IS ADVISING ANY STUDENTOR RESIDENT WHO HAS MILANIATRUMP'S SYMPTOMS OR DEVELOPEDSYMPTOMS TO STAY HOME ANDCONTACT YOUR DOCTOR.I BELIEVE ANY TIME YOU LOOKAT GLOBAL ENVIRONMENT YOU HAVETO HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT HOWTHINGS CAN SPREAD.Reporter: THE COLONIALDISTRICT SAID SCHOOL OFFICIALSCONTACT THE FAMILIES OF STUDENTAT A HEIGHTENED RISK DUE TOIMMUNIZATION STATS AND PROVIDEDTHEM BY A GUIDANCE PROVIDED BYDPH, SYMPTOMS OF MUMPS INCLUDEHEADACHES, BODY ACHES, LOSS OF





