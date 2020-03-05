California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

Washington and California have both reported new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total U.S. death toll to 11.



Recent related videos from verified sources LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven. Credit: KTLA Duration: 01:57Published 1 hour ago California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:53Published 3 hours ago