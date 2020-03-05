Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

Washington and California have both reported new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total U.S. death toll to 11.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener [Video]LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:57Published

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.