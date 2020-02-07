Big voter turnout for first MN primary

The nomination./// we're learning there are a few reasons this year's super tuesday was a special one for minnesota.

This was the first year since 1992 the state held a primary instead of caucuses.

And statistics provided by "your city your vote" report turnout in minnesota nearly quadrupled this time around.

We asked voters if they think the transition from caucusing to primaries had anything to do <"the problem with the caucus i attended this year, it eliminates a lot of people being able to participate easily."

<"i like the caucuses better because it takes it stateábyástate rather than having a lot of states vote at once."

The next primaries happen tuesday... march 10 á when voters in six states will cast their ballots./// voters in north iowa are giving