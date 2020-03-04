'Presumptive Positive Case' Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Fort Bend County 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Fort Bend County Fort Bend County Health and Human Services says a man in his 70s recently traveled outside of the U.S. and is now getting treated in a hospital.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and...

bizjournals - Published 17 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this jennifer RT @FOX5Vegas: BREAKING: The Southern Nevada Health District has announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019… 21 seconds ago Cyndi Moor Jones RT @kxly4news: The Grant County Health District confirmed that a patient at Central Washington Hospital has tested presumptive positive for… 1 minute ago CLV Emergency Alerts @SNHDinfo announces the first presumptive case of coronavirus in Clark County. The result still needs to be confirm… https://t.co/Zrol3JmyzJ 2 minutes ago Stephanie Cosby RT @WJHG_TV: In a press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis said the patient is a man in his 70s who lives in Santa Rosa County. https://t.co… 3 minutes ago SLMS Counseling RT @FortBendISD: Fort Bend ISD is aware of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County. The safety of our staff and stude… 3 minutes ago amerasia εïз RT @northjersey: Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich confirmed Wednesday night that the state's first "presumptive positive" case of coronavirus i… 3 minutes ago benny RT @News3LV: #BREAKING: A patient in Clark County has a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, the Southern Nevada… 3 minutes ago Justin Abraham RT @HoustonPubMedia: Breaking: Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirms first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the novel cor… 3 minutes ago