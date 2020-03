The water bills that never flowed

PEOPLE IN BALTIMORE HAVEN'TPAID A WATER BILL FOR OVER TENYEARS.

AT THE SAME TIME THEREARE MANY LOW INCOME FAMILIESLOSING THEIR HOMES DUE TOLIENS BASED ON BILLING ERRORS.THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKSFACED SOME TOUGH QUESTIONSTONIGHT FROM CITY LEADERS ANDCUSTOMERS.

WMAR2 NEWS' EDDIEKADHIM IS LIVE DOWNTOWNOUTSIDE OF THE RITZ CARLTONTONIGHT... EDDIE THE CONDOSTHERE ACTUALLY LED TO A FULLSCALE INVESTIGATION?JAMIE AND KELLY WHEN WATERMETERS LIKE THIS ONE WERE PUTIN 12 YEARS AG━ THEY NEVERGOT READ.

DPW IS BLAMINGPREVIOUS ADMINISTRATIONSMISMANAGEMENT OF THESESITUATIONS AND NOW CITYCOUNCIL IS DEMANDING THEY TELLTHE PEOPLE EXACTLY WHAT OTHERLOCATIONS WERE GETTING OFFFREE AND HOW IT HAPPENED.IN BALTIMORE CITY THE SIMPLENEED OF WATER HAS BECOME ANEMOTIONAL ISSUE, AND A SOURCEOF DEEP STRESS.

Mona LisaDiallo Resident13:14:5━13:14:58 "People hurtjust to have water.

It'smeaningful to me." THE CITYRECENTLY RAISED RATES NEARLY30 PERCENT.

DURING THISHEARING BALTIMORE CITY COUNCILMEMBERS GRILLED THE DEPARTMENTOF PUBLIC WORKS ABOUT HOW 800ACCOUNTS MAY NOT HAVE BEENBILLED PROPERLY OR AT ALL.

THELIST OF 240 LOCATIONS THATWERE NEVER BILLE━INCLUDESSOME OF THE MOST EXPENSIVECONDOS IN THE CITY AT THE RITZCARLTON.

THE WATER METERINSTALLED IN 2007 HAS NEVERBEEN READ.

HOW DID THISHAPPEN?

21:40:2━21:40:42 "Oneis that the original watermeter was installed butconsumption accounts werenever created in the oldbilling system and nevermanually read, like the Ritz.Some accounts were notproperly migrated from the oldwater billing system to thenew water billing system." DPWSAYS THEY ARE PUTTING A POLICYIN PLACE THAT REQUIRES A NEWCUSTOMER TO GET PROOF OF AWATER BILLING ACOUNT.

STILL...THEY SAY THEY CAN'T GUARANTEEEVERYONE THAT WASN'T GETTINGBILLE━ IS FINALLY PAYINGTHIE R PART.

21:47;1━21:47:32"There's no sort of one sizefits all response.

We'reworking with each customeraround resolving thesechallenges.

So we don't knowif everyone's gotten a billbecause every case isdifferent?

I think it's fairto say not everyone who has adisputed issue is getting abill because we're stillworking those issues out withmany of them." COUNCIL PASSEDTHE WATER AND ACCOUNTABILITYACT THAT GOES INTO PLACE THISSUMMER.

CREATING A WATERAFFORDABILITY PROGRAM FOR LOWINCOME FAMILIES AND AN OFFICEOF THE WATER CUSTOMER ADVOCATETO HANDLE BILLING MISTAKES.13:18:1━13:18:21 "Ensure thatmoving forward and that peopleare getting fair and justbills and the ability to paythat and live a decent life."DPW SAYS UNTIL THEIR AUDIT IDONE AND THEY CAN BACKLOG TOCOLLECT AS MUCH MONEY ASPOSSIBLE━ THEY WON'T KNOWHOW MUCH THIS COST THE CITY.DPW SAYS THEY HOPE TO HAVE THEAUDIT AND MORE ANSWERS BY MAY.LIVE IN DOWNTOWN BALTIMOREEDDIE KADHIM WMA━2 NEWS.THREE RECENTLY EXONERATED