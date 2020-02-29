Global  

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs.

Columbus Blue Jackets, 03/04/2020
Brodie’s goal late in OT lifts Flames past Blue Jackets 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — T.J. Brodie scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime as the Calgary...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



RonBohning

Ron Bohning Blue Jackets fall to Flames in waning seconds of OT 3-2 https://t.co/FrlqAvkGTO #ohio https://t.co/me3Bi9MM39 1 minute ago

FOXSportsCincy

FOX Sports Cincinnati RT @FOXSportsCbus: Onward to Edmonton. #CBJ https://t.co/zw4wyvkNya 5 minutes ago

FOXSportsCbus

FOX Sports Columbus Onward to Edmonton. #CBJ https://t.co/zw4wyvkNya 5 minutes ago

Redrabb34387008

Red rabbit RT @TSN_Sports: Brodie scores OT winner for Flames in comeback win over CBJ. MORE: https://t.co/pYyW4QKzqm https://t.co/eEdh9h06PW 9 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Brodie's OT winner caps Flames' frenzied comeback victory over Blue Jackets https://t.co/u3Xxf5VJJu https://t.co/BVnvK6ZQuX 22 minutes ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Calgary 3 Columbus 2 (F/OT) CGY 35-26-7 77 pts; CBJ 32-21-15 79 pts ... https://t.co/p6s2S3E6Fx 42 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Calgary 3 Columbus 2 (F/OT) CGY 35-26-7 77 pts; CBJ 32-21-15 79 pts ... https://t.co/p6s2S3E6Fx 42 minutes ago

elpalito6

elpalito It seemed like the #CBJ would pull it out. It turned so quickly. On to Edmonton. @cbjcannon… https://t.co/DvWXH3FRYL 44 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Blue Jackets 3/1/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Blue Jackets 3/1/20

Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Columbus Blue Jackets

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

NHL Highlights | Wild @ Blue Jackets 2/28/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Wild @ Blue Jackets 2/28/20

Extended highlights of the Minnesota Wild at the Columbus Blue Jackets

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

