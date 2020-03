Western New York gives back to Nashville

WEATHER CONCERNSIN NASHVILLE,TENNESSEE.POWERFULTORNADOS HAVEKILLED AT LEAST 25PEOPLE -- ANDLEVELED PARTS OFTHE CITY.NIKKI DEMENTRI TELLSUS ABOUT THE SHOWOF SUPPORT COMINGFROM WESTERN NEWYORK.NASHVILLE TOBUFFALO -- 700 MILESAWAY -- BUT THE CITYOF GOOD NEIGHBORSIS EAGER TO HELP.OUR HEARTS AREALWAYS FULL HERE INBUFFALO.

BUT NOW WEGET A CHANCE TO HELPSOMEBODY AND RIGHTNOW NASHVILLE NEEDSTHAT.THE FAITH BASEDNONPROFIT -- 8 DAYSOF HOPE -- WILL BE ONTHE GROUND HELPINGTHE PEOPLE OFNASHVILLE.THEY HAVE LAUNCHED29 RAPID RESPONSETRIPS SINCE 2005 --WITH THE HELP OFSOME 1.4 MILLIONVOLUNTEERS.OUR GOAL IS TO HELPTHESE FAMILIES THATHAVE NO WHERE TOTURN.THESE TRAILERS AREPACKED WITHEQUIPMENT -- BOUNDFOR NASHVILLE.WHAT WE LOVE ABOUTBUFFALO IS PEOPLEARE ALWAYS LOOKINGTO MAKE ADIFFERENCE.

EVERYONE LOVES TO GIVEHERE IN BUFFALO...WEARE THE BEST KEPTSECRET ANDNASHVILLE IS ABOUTTO FIND OUT A LOTABOUT BUFFALO.8 DAYS OF HOPE WILLGO BACK TO REBUILDHOMES FOR FREE INTHESE SAMECOMMUNITIES IN 6 TO12 MONTHS.SO WE'LL HAVE MAYBE500 VOLUNTEERS OUTTHERE IN THE NEXT 48HOURS WEARING THISSHIRT.A SYMBOL OFRESILIENCE THROUGHTHIS DEVASTATION --THE FAMOUS "IBELIEVE IN NASHVILLESIGN..." STILLSTANDING ABOVE THERUBBLE.A RALLY THAT IT ISN'TJUST AN "I" IT'S A "WE"IN THESE TYPES OFMOMENTS."NATIVE BUFFALOIANJORDAN BENKELMANSAYS HIS HOME INNASHVILLE WASSPARED.BUT HIS CO-WORKERPETER LOSTEVERYTHING --INCLUDING HISBELOVED GOLDENRETRIEVER BENJAMIN.SO WHEN WE HAD ACONNECTION TO ASPECIFIC FAMILY INNASHVILLE THATNEEDED ASSISTANCETHAT WAS OUR CUE.BENKELMAN'SBROTHER IS THECREATIVE DIRECTORFOR 26 SHIRTS.THEY DESIGNED A T-SHIRT TO HELP THEFAMILY.YOU GOT FRIENDSHERE IN BUFFALO YAKNOW WE'LL ROUTEFOR OUR FOOTBALLTEAM AGAINST YOURFOOTBALL TEAM...BUTWHEN STUFF HITS THEFAN, WE'RE THERE TOHELP.$8 FROM EVERY"BELIEVE INNASHVILLE" SHIRTWILL HELP THISYOUNG FAMILYREBUILD.26 SHIRTS SOLD MOREOF THIS T-SHIRT INONE DAY THAN THEYSELL OTHER SHIRTS INONE WEEK.THEY'RE FEELINGSUPPORT IN WAYSTHEY DIDN'T KNOWTHAT THEY WOULD ANDI THINK IT'S ATESTIMENT TONASHVILLE ON THEGROUND, BUT TOBUFFALO FROM A FAR.THERE ARE STILLOPPORTUNITIES TOVOLUNTEER WITHEIGHT DAYS OFHOPE...WE HAVE THATINFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE...AS WELL ASTHE LINK TOPURCHASE THESPECIAL EDITION 26SHIRTS ON SALETHROUGH THISSUNDAY...ND, 7EWN.