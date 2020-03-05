Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Milton Parents Frustrated After Portugal Trip Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Milton Parents Frustrated After Portugal Trip Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Milton Parents Frustrated After Portugal Trip Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Milton Parents Frustrated After Portugal Trip Canceled Due To Coronavirus

A Milton High School trip to Portugal was canceled due to coronavirus fears.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MASC_Mike

Michael Gilbert RT @wbz: Parents frustrated after Milton High School trip to Portugal canceled due to coronavirus @JuliMcDonald reports https://t.co/yvju8o… 1 minute ago

gasfuel

automotive Milton Parents Frustrated After Portugal Trip Canceled Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/8ztJJwkq5Y 4 hours ago

MSNLocalBoston

MSN Local Boston Milton Parents Frustrated After Portugal Trip Canceled Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/aORgXnxKr1 8 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Parents frustrated after Milton High School trip to Portugal canceled due to coronavirus @JuliMcDonald reports https://t.co/yvju8oNySn 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.