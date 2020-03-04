Global  

Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

Report: Ultra To Be Postponed Over Coronavirus ConcernsCBS4's Hank Tester reports the announcement will be made Friday morning.
Ultra Music Festival in Miami Canceled Due to Coronavirus (Report)

The 2020 Ultra Music Festival has been canceled amid Coronavirus concerns. The electronic music...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comBillboard.com



marlalalalala_

Marla RT @fox35orlando: ULTRA POSTPONED: A popular electronic music festival in South Florida is being postponed indefinitely due to concerns ove… 3 hours ago

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando ULTRA POSTPONED: A popular electronic music festival in South Florida is being postponed indefinitely due to concer… https://t.co/CFyshTqQUi 6 hours ago


Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus? [Video]Ultra Canceled Over Coronavirus?

CBS4's Hank Tester shares the details.

Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Miami's Ultra Music Festival Could Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is in jeopardy of being postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

