Northview OV

Northview OVKnights win in OT
Welcome back... northview opened the state tourney as the favorites at as the state tourney opened the northview opened the state tourney as the favorites at the 3a edgewood sectional... the knights faced owen valley tonight... northview trailed by eight with just over two to go when caleb swearingen took over....he goes on a eight-run by himself...this bucket ties the game with nine seconds left to force overtime..

In ot, its that swearingen kid again....he went off for 30 points...knights up two... other end..stephen atkinson who had 26 for owen valley somehow gets the ridiculous bank shot to go in to tie the game... northview would score their final eight points at the line...free throws were big in this game...brevin cooper clutch late... northview rallies back to win in ot,




