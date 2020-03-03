Global  

Black History Month poem

Black History Month poem

Black History Month poem

Natasha T.

Miller - Kresge Art Fellow performs "All Lives Matter" & "Nobody's Body Is A Crime"
Tweets about this

_curlyspice

Tan RT @LowKeyGrown: As we end Black History Month and start Women’s History month we have an original poem from our very own JasMaya Angelou… 12 hours ago

LowKeyGrown

Low Key Grown Podcast As we end Black History Month and start Women’s History month we have an original poem from our very own JasMaya A… https://t.co/rKRlpOwHhX 13 hours ago

YolandaMurry13

Yolanda Murry 3-year-old blows away audience with poem for Black History Month! https://t.co/w8uwr8NcEH via @YouTube 1 day ago

NewsMaldenMA

News Malden MA Ketshaly also delivered a stirring poem-reading to kick off Thursday's remarkably inspiring Black History Month int… https://t.co/Fs4vGOWt3v 1 day ago

skomoruchar

Rob Skomorucha RT @36westbrook: We are so proud of Bria. She recited a Maya Angelou poem this morning in her school’s Black History Month celebration!! #… 2 days ago

36westbrook

Brian Westbrook We are so proud of Bria. She recited a Maya Angelou poem this morning in her school’s Black History Month celebrati… https://t.co/qsg9bKCEVd 2 days ago

grievingandloss

AfterTalk In case you missed it! https://t.co/ZQxwLiu7D2 https://t.co/hhD2NvWTeh 2 days ago

eye_you

Jaclyn Priest-Brown RT @Ics_Stef: Such a beautiful sight to see this amazing mosaic artwork inspired by Alma Thomas & created by Kindergarten Ss in celebration… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sit-In participants [Video]Sit-In participants

We continue our look at Chattanooga's Lunch counter sit-ins during Black History month. This time, the people who actually took part returned to Howard for a play depicting what they did.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Union Leader Turned Playwright's 'The Moment Was Now' Looks At Baltimore's Post-Civil War Social Justice Climate [Video]Union Leader Turned Playwright's 'The Moment Was Now' Looks At Baltimore's Post-Civil War Social Justice Climate

As Black History Month ends, a new play explores what Baltimore was like 150 years ago when the 15th amendment giving black men the right to vote was ratified.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:55Published

