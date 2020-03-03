Black History Month poem

Miller - Kresge Art Fellow performs "All Lives Matter" & "Nobody's Body Is A Crime"



Tweets about this Tan RT @LowKeyGrown: As we end Black History Month and start Women’s History month we have an original poem from our very own JasMaya Angelou… 12 hours ago Low Key Grown Podcast As we end Black History Month and start Women’s History month we have an original poem from our very own JasMaya A… https://t.co/rKRlpOwHhX 13 hours ago Yolanda Murry 3-year-old blows away audience with poem for Black History Month! https://t.co/w8uwr8NcEH via @YouTube 1 day ago News Malden MA Ketshaly also delivered a stirring poem-reading to kick off Thursday's remarkably inspiring Black History Month int… https://t.co/Fs4vGOWt3v 1 day ago Rob Skomorucha RT @36westbrook: We are so proud of Bria. She recited a Maya Angelou poem this morning in her school’s Black History Month celebration!! #… 2 days ago Brian Westbrook We are so proud of Bria. She recited a Maya Angelou poem this morning in her school’s Black History Month celebrati… https://t.co/qsg9bKCEVd 2 days ago AfterTalk In case you missed it! https://t.co/ZQxwLiu7D2 https://t.co/hhD2NvWTeh 2 days ago Jaclyn Priest-Brown RT @Ics_Stef: Such a beautiful sight to see this amazing mosaic artwork inspired by Alma Thomas & created by Kindergarten Ss in celebration… 2 days ago