Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Stabbed At Compton Casino

Man Stabbed At Compton Casino

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Man Stabbed At Compton Casino

Man Stabbed At Compton Casino

Los Angeles sheriff's deputies responded to the Crystal Casino, located at 123 E.

Artesia Blvd., shortly after 8 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DouubleeMM

👸🏾 M A R T Y ✨ A man was stabbed with a screwdriver at the Compton casino 🤦🏾‍♀️ 12 minutes ago

_TerrificT

🤎✨ Somebody got stabbed at the Compton casino. 24 minutes ago

photohuang

PETER HUANG LASD: Man Stabbed With Screwdriver At Compton Casino https://t.co/XFu3n2AJh0 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.