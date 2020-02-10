Global  

Hamilton County plans for new vocational school

County could be the destination for a brand new vocational school.

It's been 10 months in the making.

Now, hamilton county mayor jim coppinger says the plan is 90 percent ready to present to the public.

Jim coppinger: "honestly.

What we're looking to do has not been done before."

The average age for construction workers in the area is 49.

That's one of the many reasons mayor jim coppinger wants to bring another trade- focused school to hamilton county.

The old mary ann garber school is a potential location.

The school would focus on construction-based trades, like plumbing and electric.

Coppinger: "this fits right into what governor lee has been talking about, as far as vocational training.

It's been asked for by the community here for quite some time.

We never really had the right mix and the right fit.

We think we have that now."

Hamilton county is partnering with trade unions and chattanooga state's tcat program to give students hands on learning straight from industry professionals.

Coppinger: "we think this has the opportunity to be not only unique but something that's going to be of interest not only here but other places in the state.

We're really excited about the opportunities."

Coppinger hopes to have more details public in the coming months.

He says he's received positive feedback from state officials in nashville about the project.

