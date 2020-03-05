Economy, healthcare, immigration top-of-mind for Stark Co. voters who pivoted from Obama to Trump
Stark County helped Obama win the White House twice, but then helped elect President Donald Trump in 2016.
The almost entirely white county that has seen their manufacturing jobs disappear over the last 40 years seems mixed on who they will vote for this year.