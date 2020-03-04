Global  

Medical Screener At LAX Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A medical professional screening travelers at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday.
Medical screener at LAX airport tests positive for coronavirus, DHS says

A contract medical screener at Los Angeles International airport tested positive for coronavirus, the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Coronavirus at LAX: Medical worker tests positive at Los Angeles Airport

Coronavirus at LAX: Medical worker tests positive at Los Angeles AirportUS officials say a medical screener at the Los Angeles International Airport has contracted the...
New Zealand Herald - Published


