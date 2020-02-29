Global  

Volunteers Help Tornado Victims

Search and rescue."

The devastating tornado sent 90 people to the local hospital in cookevill?

But a tennessee couple who failed to seek shelter in tim?

Didn't fall victim to the twister's wrath.

Mackay shares this miraculous story he heard while the community sifts through the rubble.

"he yelled at his wife to get in the bathroom while she was running down the hall.

The tornado hit their house and obliterated it.

She kind of woke up and she was laying on the floor of her bathroom.

There was really no house around her.

Her husband was in the front yard."

Luckily they both lived to tell mackay this story... they woke up surrounded by debri?

But only had with a few cuts and scratches on their bodies.

"yeah, i think somebody was definitely watching over them."

"an absolute miracle among heartwrenching devastation.

Keep mackay and the rest of those sheep dog members in your thoughts over the next couple of days.

You can find a list of cookeville churches accepting donations on our website wevv.com.

Jb 44news."

In nashville?

First responders remain on scene?



