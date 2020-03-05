Global  

Nancy Drew S01E16 The Haunting of Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew 1x16 "The Haunting of Nancy Drew" Season 1 Episode 16 Promo Trailer - TRUTH – While using a combination of forensic clues, skilled observation and relentless questioning of those who knew Lucy at the end of her life, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) unravels what happened the night Lucy died.

While her detective work succeeds in some ways, it also reveals a devasting truth.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz (#116).

Original airdate 3/11/2020.

