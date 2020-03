BFLO Store re-imagining an old Sears

RESTAURANTS ANDMEDICAL OFFICES.AN OLD MALL ISGETTING A FRESHNEW LOOK -- AND ANEW PURPOSE.JEFF RUSACK TALKEDTO THE MILLENNIALWHO IS BEHIND THISMALL MAKEOVER.THE OWNER OF THEBFLO STORE ISTURNING SOMETHINGOLD..

INTOSOMETHING NEW ATTHE EASTERN HILLSMALL.WHERE WE'RESTANDING RIGHT NOWUSED TO BE THE SHOWDEPARTMENT.THIS STORE IS WHERESEARS USED TO BE.THIS BAKERY ISWHERE SEARS USEDTO BE.

THISRESTAURANT ISWHERE SEARS USEDTO BE.YOU GET THE POINT.WHAT'S CALLEDDESTINATION BFLOEVENT ANDENTERTAINMENTCENTER IS IN THELOCATION OF THEFORMER SEARS.THE IDEA IS TO HAVESERVICES CLOSE BYTHAT ALL WORKTOGETHER WELL.YOU HAVE A SALON.PEOPLE ARE ALWAYSGOING TO GET THEIRHAIRCUT.THIS IS ABSOLUTELYGOING TO WORK.IT'S LIKE A ONE STOPSHOP FOR BRIDES ANDENTERTAINMENT ANPARTIES SO WE JUSTKNEW IT WAS A GOODFIT FOR US.THE SPACE ISCOMPLETE WITH ANEVENT CENTER... WITHA VERY FAMILIARPIECE OF SEARSRIGHT IN THE MIDDLE.NOW THE BUFFALOSTORE HAS ONLYFINISHED THE MAINFLOOR OF WHAT USEDTO BE SEARS.

THEYSAY, UP THESEESCALATORS THEY'VEGOT EVEN BIGGERPLANS.THE HOPE IS TO ONEDAY, TURN THEUPSTAIRS INTO AGRAND BALLROOM.MALLS ANDDEPARTMENT STORESHAVE BEENSTRUGGLING..

INWESTERN NEW YORKAND ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY.PLACES LIKE THEBOULEVARD MALL AREATTEMPTING TO TURNINTO A MIXED USESPACE.NATE MROZ, THEOWNER OF THEBUFFALO STORE...RE-WORKING ONESTORE AT A TIME, LIKEHERE AT THE EASTERNHILLS MALL, IS A LOTMORE MANAGEABLE.YOU KIND OF MAKE ASPLASH WITH OUT THEHUGE MASSIVEPROJECT OF A 100ACRE SITE.MALLS ARE CHANGING.WITH THE WAY PEOPLESHOP, THEY HAVE TO.AND THE BFLO STORETHINKS THE FOUND AGREAT WAY TO TAKESOMETHING OLD ANDMAKE IT NEW.JEFF RUSACK 7EWN.