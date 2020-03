1 million dollar grant for road projects 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 million dollar grant for road projects 1 million dollar grant for road projects 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 million dollar grant for road projects NORTHERN BROWNCOUNTY...AFTER A HUGEGRANT WASANNOUNCED TOEXPAND LINEVILLEROAD FROM 2-LANESTO FIVE.THIS MORNING,GOVERNOR EVERSWAS IN TOWN TOANNOUNCE THE 1-MILLION DOLLARGRANT.THE PROJECT WILLBEGIN IN 20-24 ONLINEVILLE ROADFROM BELMONT ROADTO VELP AVENUE...THEN IN 20-25,CONSTRUCTION WILLMOVE EAST FROMVELP TO WESTDEERFIELD AVENUE.IF YOU'VE EVERDRIVEN ONLINEVILLE...YOU'LLKNOW ITS A VERYCONGESTED ROAD.BROWN COUNTYPUBLIC WORKS SAYSMORE THAN 16-THOUSAND VEHICLESTRAVEL IT EACH DAY.THEY SAY THEEXPANSION WILL NOTONLY HELP WITHTRAFFIC, BUTINCREASE SAFETYNEAR THE SCHOOLS.OFFICIALS SAY IT'LLLOOK SIMILAR TOONEIDA STREET INGREEN BAY.IT'S STILL EARLY IN20-20... AND WHI





