Vogue Williams finds parenting "such hard work" and whilst she "absolutely loves being a mom", she has been finding it difficult.



Recent related videos from verified sources Inside Serena Williams’s Intimate New York Fashion Week Show



Step behind the scenes of the tennis superstar’s latest S by Serena collection. Director Max Bartick Credit: VOGUE Duration: 06:43 Published 3 weeks ago Vogue Williams plans to welcome second child this year



Vogue Williams hopes to welcome her second child with husband Spencer Matthews this year after difficult pregnancy with one-year-old Theodore. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:14 Published on February 2, 2020