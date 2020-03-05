Global  

San Jose Hospital Prepping 'Surge Tents' For Possible Influx Of Coronavirus Cases

Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose is prepping “surge tents” to handle a possible influx of coronavirus cases.

Kiet Do reports.

(3-4-2020)
