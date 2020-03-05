10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Angelica Campos now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 03:12s - Published 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Angelica Campos 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Angelica Campos 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Brian Gotter's 10pm Storm Team 4cast (3/4) The wind shifts to the SW tonight, and clouds will increase to help keep lows near 30. Those clouds will bring light snow after 4am and that will mix with light rain after 7am as temps gets above.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:50Published 2 hours ago KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (3/4) Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:12Published 2 hours ago