Coronavirus Mortality Rate Higher Than Previously Thought

Coronavirus Mortality Rate Higher Than Previously Thought

Coronavirus Mortality Rate Higher Than Previously Thought

The World Health Organization says 3.4% of cases have died, up from earlier estimates of 2%.

In comparison, the flu typically kills less than 1% of people infected.
WHO Says Coronavirus Death Rate Is Higher Than Previously Thought

The World Health Organization increased its mortality estimate for the rapidly-spreading illness.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus update: New global death rate and repurposing drugs [Video]Coronavirus update: New global death rate and repurposing drugs

The World Health Organization says that the global death rate for COVID-19 is higher than previous estimates. And that it’s also deadlier than the flu.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:36Published

'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu [Video]'The reality is reassuring': Cuomo compares coronavirus to flu

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the mortality rate of the coronavirus is 1.4 percent and &quot;the normal flu mortality rate is about 0.6 percent.&quot; Cuomo also said he hopes to have..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published

