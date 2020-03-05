Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Governor Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Newsom said the emergency proclamation will allow more access resources, personnel and funding to aid in response to coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

california governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostSeattlePI.comCBS News


Ige issues emergency proclamation to help Hawaii prepare for coronavirus

Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Wednesday in preparation for possible COVID-19...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ricecrypto

R I C E 🍚🥡 RT @girlgone_crypto: The Governor of WA declares a state of emergency as #CODVID19 death toll rises to 10. Multiple schools are closed a… 50 seconds ago

Flowerhanako1

Flowerhanako RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: California Governor Newsom declares state of emergency due to coronavirus, freeing up additional resources 4 minutes ago

VxidFx

⁶𓅓 RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: California Governor Declares State of Emergency In All 58 Counties - https://t.co/oEmohSxw8n https://t.co/DBWeC6… 9 minutes ago

melanieweir

Melanie Weir RT @CAgovernor: Governor @GavinNewsom today declared a State of Emergency to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actio… 11 minutes ago

AberKed1

Aber/ked1 RT @Reuters: California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus https://t.co/wpQOPNJm3y https://t.co/n4JL768TVn 12 minutes ago

NacMarc

Nic-Marc-Nac RT @GregBoucher93: So hundreds of Americans have been murdered by illegals through out California with Zero response from the governor but… 14 minutes ago

asomaaaw

Ali Abusharifah RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #California Governor Gavin Newsom declares a statewide emergency in response to the #coronavirus cases across the nation… 15 minutes ago

casumma

Cathy Summa-Wolfe RT @CalHealthline: Governor @GavinNewsom declares State of Emergency to ready additional resources amid the spread of the #COVID19 virus, a… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener [Video]LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:57Published

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.