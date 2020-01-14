Flybe on verge of collapse

Global  

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, has close down with immediate effect.

The company narrowly avoided collapse in January, but has continued to lose money since, with the effect of the coronavirus on travel the final blow for the 41-year-old carrier.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Leadsom: Flybe ‘is a viable business’ [Video]Leadsom: Flybe ‘is a viable business’

Flybe's collapse has been averted after the Government told the airline it would review air passenger duty (APD), describing the regional airline as “a viable business”. When asked if APD relief..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:41Published

Greenpeace: Cutting tax to save Flybe ‘shockingly bad’ idea [Video]Greenpeace: Cutting tax to save Flybe ‘shockingly bad’ idea

According to reports the government is considering cutting passenger duty on all domestic flights in a bid to save regional airline Flybe from collapse. But Doug Parr, the chief scientist for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:54Published

