Flybe on verge of collapse

Toni Waterman Unlikely #Flybe will be the only airline to buckle from #coronavirus. Many others were already teetering on the ver… https://t.co/6TzZinwSkx 9 minutes ago

George Dorrian RT @GRobinsonDUP: Worrying news that Flybe are on the verge of collapse. As a key operator within Belfast City Airport, the impact of such… 30 minutes ago

🇮🇳Captain Tsubasa🇶🇦 RT @PRINCE0879: @cathaypacific operating half its fleet. @flybe on the verge of collapse. we are months before normalcy sets in. How many… 3 hours ago

Prince Thomas @cathaypacific operating half its fleet. @flybe on the verge of collapse. we are months before normalcy sets in.… https://t.co/soRde6Zwo2 3 hours ago

WNews International British based airline company Flybe is on the verge of collapse. The company which has been struggling since Januar… https://t.co/wIf5g0Lnst 5 hours ago

usa daily express FlyBe news: Has FlyBe gone bust? Are flights cancelled? Airline on verge of 'collapse' https://t.co/iSWKKpv9VY https://t.co/HijdNV9XZh 5 hours ago