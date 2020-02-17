Global  

A delivery truck carrying toilet paper burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane on late Wednesday (March 4) night, amid panic stockpiling of the product that was sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.
The semi-trailer's engine burst into flames, which spread to the cabin near a motorway bridge, state police and firefighting services said.

The driver escaped without injury and the explosion has been attributed to mechanical fault, police said.

The incident grabbed headlines and added to growing worry about the availability of toilet paper, which Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, tried again to ease on Thursday (March 5).



Australian toilet paper truck catches fire sparking new tissue tizzy

A delivery truck carrying toilet paper has burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Australian stores ration toilet paper amid coronavirus panic buying

Australia's major grocers put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper on Wednesday after a rush of...
Reuters - Published


