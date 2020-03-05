Test kits for Coronavirus will soon arrive in Monterey County: MoCo Health Lab 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:14s - Published Test kits for Coronavirus will soon arrive in Monterey County: MoCo Health Lab Vice President Mike Pence said 2,500 kits will be sent across the country that will provide 1.5 million tests for Coronavirus

