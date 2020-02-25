Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

SF Coronavirus Cruise Ship Blocked From Returning Until Passengers Tested

Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii.

One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(3-4-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Quarantined US cruise ship passengers released in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dozens of U.S. passengers who were moved to a Texas air base after potentially...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesEurasia Review


Philippine citizens infected with coronavirus on cruise ship rises to 80; others fly home

The Philippines said on Tuesday that the number of its citizens who had tested positive for the...
Japan Today - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cupcake0804

Patty Cake RT @KTLAMorningNews: Cruise ship with hundreds on board blocked from docking at San Francisco as passengers await coronavirus tests https:/… 31 minutes ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News Cruise ship with hundreds on board blocked from docking at San Francisco as passengers await coronavirus tests https://t.co/h7DgiDgBwX 1 hour ago

BillWynnStocks

BusinessPlanCity.com Cruise ship with hundreds on board blocked from docking at San Francisco as passengers await coronavirus tests… https://t.co/3kFZ9bQpHz 2 hours ago

GOTGA

Gayle Anderson RT @KTLA: Cruise ship with hundreds on board blocked from docking at San Francisco as passengers await coronavirus tests https://t.co/jhpUo… 2 hours ago

KTLA

KTLA Cruise ship with hundreds on board blocked from docking at San Francisco as passengers await coronavirus tests https://t.co/jhpUoMxYxj 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do? [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: What do migrant workers do?

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak beyond the Chinese mainland is leaving migrant workers vulnerable.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif. [Video]Cruise Ship Passengers At Risk After First Coronavirus Death Reported In Calif.

According to the CDC, the man had just returned from Mexico aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco February 11, stopped at four ports in Mexico, then returned to San Francisco..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.