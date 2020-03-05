Global  

Colorado construction workers can't find masks amid coronavirus panic

A concrete saw whirs and churns up a cloud of thick dust but none of the workers at the site are wearing protective masks.

They're wearing earplugs and goggles, but they aren't wearing masks because no one can find them at store across the Front Range.
