Protests in Madrid over treatment of migrants on the Greece-Turkey border

Protests in Madrid over treatment of migrants on the Greece-Turkey border

Protests in Madrid over treatment of migrants on the Greece-Turkey border

Protests have begun in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, Spain, against human rights violations of migrants and refugees who remain on the border between Greece and Turkey.

This footage was filmed on March 4.
Turkey prepares human rights case over Greece's treatment of migrants

As hundreds of Turkey-based migrants tried to cross into Greece again, riot police on both sides of...
Hindu - Published


Turkey-Greece border crisis: Thousands risk lives to reach EU [Video]Turkey-Greece border crisis: Thousands risk lives to reach EU

Greece says only 1,500 migrants at most have entered since Friday, while 26,000 have been stopped.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey [Video]Tear gas used and gunshots heard at Greek border as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey

Tear gas has been used and gunshots are heard at the Greece-Turkey border in Kastanies as migrants attempt to enter from Turkey on March 4. The footage shows several plumes of smoke rising from the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:19Published

