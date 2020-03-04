Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William and Kate Middleton stop for a chat with locals in Howth, Ireland

Prince William and Kate Middleton stop for a chat with locals in Howth, Ireland

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Prince William and Kate Middleton stop for a chat with locals in Howth, Ireland

Prince William and Kate Middleton stop for a chat with locals in Howth, Ireland

Prince William and Kate Middleton stop for a chat with locals while enjoying a walk around Ireland's Howth on March 4.

One of the women asks the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge if they're "enjoying Ireland so far" to which the Duchess replies "yes, we're loving it thank you."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrsTrellis4

Mrs Trellis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @moylato: Glad the camera man filming Prince William and Kate Middleton meeting @PresidentIRL has his priorities in order. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

AvoFreshMexico

AvoFresh México Kate Middleton Recycles Her 15-Year-Old Boots for Day on the Farm with Prince William https://t.co/QXBkeEg4lj 5 minutes ago

fransezas

Franseza Royal bombshell: William drifted away from Harry after feeling 'NO WARMTH' toward Meghan - Express https://t.co/uACEe5P1fh 11 minutes ago

Floreci13442683

Florecita RT @Daily_Express: Is Kate Middleton pregnant? Baby number four announcement could come very soon #RoyalVisit https://t.co/eCiMPMRYvO https… 11 minutes ago

ozzyosbourn4

Bob Geldof5 RT @moniquejessen: Umm so I remember writing about this white coat 12 years ago!! Impressed it has stayed looking so white ✨ https://t.co/t… 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat [Video]Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat

Kate Middleton is in Ireland, and her fans noticed her fashion choice was 12 years old. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:52Published

Kate Middleton Drinks a Beer in a Shimmering Gown [Video]Kate Middleton Drinks a Beer in a Shimmering Gown

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their way to Ireland, and as usual, the duchess is dressed for the occasion. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.