What You Need To Know About Travelling Amid Coronavirus

With Covid-19 spreading across Europe and globally, British holidaymakers may be wondering how it could affect their trips abroad.

With new cases announced each day, some advice for travellers looking to go abroad in the next few weeks, months and in the school summer holidays.

Covering everything from what to do about insurance, when to book your holiday and where to go, even if that destination might be closer than you think.
