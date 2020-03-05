Global  

Belfast City Airport hit hard by Flybe collapse

Flybe, Europe's biggest regional airline, has collapsed into administration.

Belfast City Airport is one of those airports worst hit by the collapse, with 81% of its flights operated by the carrier.

But the airport says other airlines have already expressed interest in taking over all of the routes.
Future bleak for Belfast City Airport with Flybe on the brink of collapse

Future bleak for Belfast City Airport with Flybe on the brink of collapseThere were fears for the future of George Best Belfast City Airport last night after reports that the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Belfast City Airport in talks with airlines to fill routes vacated by Flybe

Belfast City Airport is in talks with multiple airlines to fill the routes vacated by Flybe, its...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Jacquel10479935

Jackie ☘️ RT @lisamainwaring: @flybe As a key operator within Belfast City Airport, the impact will be hard felt. My thoughts are firmly with staff.… 2 hours ago

lisamainwaring

Lisa Mainwaring @flybe As a key operator within Belfast City Airport, the impact will be hard felt. My thoughts are firmly with sta… https://t.co/oGEhh3TPGN 2 hours ago

georgedorrian

George Dorrian RT @GRobinsonDUP: Worrying news that Flybe are on the verge of collapse. As a key operator within Belfast City Airport, the impact of such… 4 hours ago

lisamainwaring

Lisa Mainwaring @flybe As a key operator within Belfast City Airport, the impact will be hard felt. My thoughts are firmly with sta… https://t.co/74zq6iNO7M 5 hours ago

GRobinsonDUP

Gavin Robinson Worrying news that Flybe are on the verge of collapse. As a key operator within Belfast City Airport, the impact of… https://t.co/xeLTGFlvUy 13 hours ago

rabgee101

ARDS DISPATCHES #Flybe not going to be to much work tomorrow for Value Cabs drivers at Belfast city airport by the look of it , thi… https://t.co/sjPuxpE6HS 13 hours ago

AyrDelighted

Mrs #IndyRef2 RT @duncan_morrow: If Flybe collapses it will be a quiet day at the City airport: and a hard day for anyone wanting to do business https://… 14 hours ago

showsiff

showsiff @AngharadW @flybe I read somewhere that Belfast is so dependent on Flybe that it's going to be hard to fly there fo… https://t.co/f0hpmbYiyX 14 hours ago


The key moments that led to Flybe’s collapse [Video]The key moments that led to Flybe’s collapse

Airline Flybe has collapsed into administration after ongoing concerns about its finances and despite a government bailout. Here is a timeline of the airline’s difficulties since November 2018.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Flybe on verge of collapse [Video]Flybe on verge of collapse

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, has close down with immediate effect. The company narrowly avoided collapse in January, but has continued to lose money since, with the effect of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

