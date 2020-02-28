Global  

Aussies stockpile toilet paper as coronavirus fears increase

Aussies have gone to the lengths of stockpiling toilet paper leaving supplies diminished amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Footage from March 5 shows empty shelves in a branch of Cole's in Manly, Sydney.
Store shelves stripped of toilet paper amid coronavirus fears

Supermarkets and drugstores in Japan have experienced shortages of toilet paper on jitters the...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SBSReuters


Coronavirus panic buying: Shoppers warned not to flush toilet paper alternative

Coronavirus panic buying: Shoppers warned not to flush toilet paper alternativeAs fears Australia could be running out of toilet paper reaches fever pitch, a national plumbing...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Mashable



Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic [Video]Sydney supermarkets sell out of pasta and toilet paper amid coronavirus panic

Footage shows empty shelves in Sydney supermarkets after coronavirus fears prompt shoppers to stock up on food and essential supplies.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Coronavirus Fears Have Canadians Stockpiling Essential Items [Video]Coronavirus Fears Have Canadians Stockpiling Essential Items

People are loading up on water, food and everyday items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies as the novel coronavirus invades North America.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:32Published

