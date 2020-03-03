Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats

Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats

Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats

A “sarcastic” retweet meant to call attention to the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has led to threats against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who spoke exclusively to Denver7 Wednesday following the social media backlash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

irish7gpa

Mark O'Casey'O She’sPlaying the victim now... what a surprise: Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump… https://t.co/wJQD3IwGSH 22 minutes ago

ParentSecurity

Parent Security #cyberbullying | #cyberbully | Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with… https://t.co/maxDxPCdFp 6 hours ago

GregoryDEvans

Gregory D. Evans #cyberbullying | #cyberbully | Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with… https://t.co/IdgDIt9VIR 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA Rallies [Video]Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA Rallies

Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.